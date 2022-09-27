Kelly Clarkson Proves She’s a ‘Survivor’ in New Destiny’s Child Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson‘s a survivor, she’s not gonna give up, she’s not gonna stop, she’s gonna work harder. For the latest installment of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s live music series, Kellyoke, the Grammy winning vocalist performed a fierce cover of “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child on Tuesday (Sept. 27).

Flanked by a backup singer on either side, Clarkson brought the intensity from the very beginning of the song to the very end. “Now that you’re outta my life, I’m so much better,” she sang, green lights flashing chaotically around her onstage. “You thought that I’d be weak without ya, but I’m stronger.”

All the while, the “Stronger” singer’s band Y’all added a rock n’ roll flair to the track with razor-sharp electric guitar and pounding drums. “I’m a survivor, I’m gonna make it,” Clarkson belted. “I will survive, keep on surviving.”

Released in 2001 as the lead single and title track of Destiny’s Child’s third studio album, “Survivor” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remained on the chart for 20 weeks. It’s one of the girl group’s best charting singles, topped only by “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Say My Name,” “Independent Women, Pt. 1” and “Bootylicious,” all four of which scored the No. 1 spot between 1999 and 2001.

Ever since returning from summer hiatus earlier this month, Clarkson has been delivering one strong Kellyoke performance after another. Most recently, she sang a breathtaking rendition of Faith Hill’s “Breathe,” and earlier, she kicked off The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s fourth season with an epic mashup of songs by Taylor Swift, Aretha Franklin, Madonna and Willie Nelson.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child on The Kelly Clarkson Show above.