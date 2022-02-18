Kelly Clarkson Gets Her ‘Boogie’ on for This Brooks & Dunn Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson invites you to get down, turn around and go to town in her new cover of Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” Reconnecting with her country roots Friday (Feb. 18), the Texas-born artist showed off her twang in the newest installment of “Kellyoke,” The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s hit cover series.

As usual, The Voice coach was accompanied by her band Y’all, who went the full nine yards with lots of honky-tonk piano and pedal steel guitar, played by an aptly cowboy-hatted musician. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie,” while written by Ronnie Dunn, was originally released by Asleep at the Wheel in 1990. Brooks & Dunn picked it up soon after, and their version spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 1991.

Clarkson’s group recently put their spin on another, more modern country tune with their performance of Kacey Musgraves’ fan favorite track “Breadwinner” off her 2021 record Star-Crossed. Other recent Kellyoke covers include Marshmello and Bastille‘s 2018 track “Happier,” the Eagles’ “Heartache Tonight,” Crowded House‘s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and Celine Dion’s “I Drove All Night.”

Just a few days ago, Clarkson couldn’t even leave her house, much less belt out fantastic song covers. Quarantining with her son and daughter, the “Stronger” vocalist called in via video chat as a guest on her own show, chatting with guest host Taraji P. Henson about her upcoming Eurovision-esque competition show with Snoop Dogg and watching Encanto on repeat with her kids.

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Brooks & Dunn’s country classic “Boot Scootin’ Boogie'” below: