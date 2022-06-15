Kelly Clarkson Calls Out All the Womanizers in Her Britney Spears Cover: Watch

Boy, don’t try to front — Kelly Clarkson knows just what you are. For the newest edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s cover series Kellyoke, the three-time Grammy winner honored Britney Spears with a simmering cover of “Womanizer,” the 2008 electro-pop smash that empowered ladies everywhere to put a stop to the players in their lives.

Joined onstage by her band Y’all, Clarkson’s powerhouse vocals shared the spotlight with a raging electric guitar that, assisted by a pounding drum set, added a heavy rock n’ roll edge to Spears’ dance-pop hit. “Womanizer, oh yeah,” the American Song Contest host riffed as purple and white lights strobed all around her, the audience on their feet clapping excitedly to the beat. “You say I’m crazy, I got your crazy/ You’re nothing but a womanizer.”

“Celebrating Queen Britney,” the official The Kelly Clarkson Show account tweeted with a video of the full performance.

Two decades worth of chart-topping hits such as “Womanizer” — which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 the year it was released — aside, there’s certainly a lot to celebrate recently in regards to Ms. Spears. The 40-year-old hitmaker recently tied the knot with Sam Asghari in a ceremony June 9, with stars including Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Donatella Versace in attendance.

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better,” Spears wrote afterward in a gushing Instagram post. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock…I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”

Watch Kelly Clarkson cover Britney Spears’ “Womanizer” below: