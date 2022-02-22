Kelly Clarkson Hits a Home Run With Her Bleachers’ Cover: Watch

In spite of the song title, it really doesn’t get any better than Kelly Clarkson‘s new performance of “I Wanna Get Better.” The Voice coach teamed up with her band Y’all to deliver a stunning version of Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers track on the Monday (Feb. 21) edition of “Kellyoke,” The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s hit cover series.

“I Wanna Get Better” is an exceptionally wordy anthem that changes pace multiple times, but Clarkson and her band didn’t miss a beat. Flashing blue lights were programmed to sync up with the song’s roaring drum pattern, turning the Kelly Clarkson Show stage into a high-energy alternative rock concert — which wouldn’t be complete without Clarkson’s signature, always impressive belt.

The performance was a sharp 180-degree turn from Clarkson’s previous Kellyoke cover: an authentically honky-tonk rendition of Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie. Other songs recently added to the Kellyoke canon include Marshmello and Bastille’s “Happier” and Kacey Musgrave’s “Breadwinner.”

As the Kellyoke covers keep coming, Clarkson’s upcoming project American Song Contest gets closer and closer. A live music and performance competition series inspired by Eurovision, the show arrives March 21 on NBC, and will be co-hosted by the “Stronger” singer and Snoop Dogg.

The lead single off Bleachers’ 2014 record Strange Desire, “I Wanna Get Better” spent 26 weeks on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart, peaking at No. 1. Antonoff has released two more albums since, most recently 2021’s Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, and has produced a number of hit albums for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Lorde, Clairo and more.

Watch Kelly knock the Bleachers’ “I Wanna Get Better” out of the park below: