Kelly Clarkson Has a ‘Good, Good Night’ With Her Black Eyed Peas Cover: Watch

Billboard‘s gotta feeling that the newest Kellyoke cover will get you up and dancing. In her newest addition to The Kelly Clarkson Show‘s live music series Wednesday (March 23), Kelly Clarkson and her band Y’all threw it back to 2009 with the Black Eyed Peas‘ dance-pop classic “I Gotta Feeling.”

“This is for Jessi!” the television host says before launching into the song, possibly referring to one of the band’s vocalists, Jessi Collins. This prompts keyboardist Jason Halbert to smile as he uses one hand to play the song’s iconic opening quarter notes.

The extravagant lighting effects on Clarkson’s stage have always been one of the hallmarks of her Kellyoke performances, but this time, they were working in overdrive. Chaotic purples and blues mixed with flashing lime green arrowheads, syncing up with the unbeatable sonic energy of the “Stronger” singer and her fellow musicians.

The new cover proves that just when you think you have Kelly Clarkson figured out, she throws you a curve ball. The American Song Contest host had been on a roll performing music from her own discography — even recently dusting off her 2007 album track “Judas” — but now it appears she’s switched back to doing covers of songs from different generations and genres. The day before, she tackled Keith Urban’s “Tonight I Wanna Cry.”

“I Gotta Feeling” was a defining song of its time, holding a 14-week No. 1 reign on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2009, and remaining solidly on the chart for 56 weeks — meaning it was one of the Top 40 tracks to usher in the 2010s decade.

Watch Kelly Clarkson pay homage to the Black Eyed Peas in her new Kellyoke cover below: