Kelly Clarkson Delivers a ‘Lovely’ Billie Eilish & Khalid Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has become known for her show-stopping music covers on her daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show, but her latest performance proves that there is just as much power in simplicity. In the newest installment of Kellyoke Monday (March 28), the three-time Grammy winner was accompanied only by piano and violin during her stripped-down cover of Billie Eilish and Khalid‘s “Lovely.”

While usually joined by her full band Y’all, Clarkson’s voice was given space to float delicately through the atmosphere this time with just the two musicians backing her up. “Isn’t it lovely all alone, heart made of glass, my mind of stone” the American Song Contest host sang, her voice soaring over a swelling violin line. “Tear me to pieces, skin to bone. Hello, welcome home.”

Spending 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, “Lovely” — which was featured on the season two soundtrack for Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why — was a success for Eilish and Khalid, who were both still breaking out as artists in their own right when the tune came out in 2018. The song’s music video, which features the two musicians enduring rain and ice while trapped together in a glass box, reached 1 billion views last year, and is still the most viewed video either artist has released on the platform.

Clarkson’s most recent Kellyoke cover was an emotional performance of “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle, which was similarly stripped back, but included a small choir of backup singers filling out the song’s harmonies. These past two performances have served as a stark change in pace from the Kellyokes before them, which range from the Black Eyed Peas’ synth-bumping dance track “I Gotta Feeling” to “Judas,” one her own fiery tracks.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s gorgeous cover of Billie Eilish and Khalid’s 2018 hit “Lovely” below: