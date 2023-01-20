Kelly Clarkson Warns ‘You Should Probably Leave’ in This Chris Stapleton Kellyoke Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is allowing her country side to shine.

On the Friday (Jan. 20) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol winner gave the Chris Stapleton single “You Should Probably Leave” a spin for her daily Kellyoke performance.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, the “Since U Been Gone” singer lets her full vocal range shine in the cover, singing, “‘Cause I know you and you know me/ And we both know where this is gonna lead/ You want me to say that I want you to stay/ So you should probably leave/ Yeah, you should probably leave.”

“You Should Probably Leave” was released in 2020 as the first single from Stapleton’s fourth studio album, Starting Over. The track — which tells the story of an on-off couple who simply can’t stay away from each other — peaked at No. 28 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. Over on Country Airplay, the track spent a week at No. 1.

Recently, Clarkson performed Blink-182’s “All the Small Things” for Kellyoke, as well as Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World,” Chris de Burgh‘s “The Lady in Red” and Joji‘s 2022 breakthrough hit “Glimpse of Us.”

Watch Clarkson’s cover for “You Should Probably Leave” in the video below.