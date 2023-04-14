Kelly Clarkson Unveils ‘Chemistry’ Release Date & Tracklist… Featuring Steve Martin?

Kelly Clarkson‘s upcoming album finally has a release date and tracklist — and you’ll never guess who’s featured on one of the songs. In a Friday (April 14) post to her socials, the three-time Grammy winner announced that her highly anticipated post-divorce record Chemistry will arrive this summer, unveiled its ethereal cover art and confirmed that none other than Steve Martin is a guest artist on the project.

The album, which we now know is coming June 23, will feature two sides and 14 tracks, two of which — “Mine” and “Me” — were also unveiled Friday. Martin, confirmed by Billboard to be the famous actor Steve Martin, will appear on track 13, “i hate love.” The only other collaborator billed on the set is legendary drummer Sheila E., featured on track 14, “that’s right.”

“Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling,” Clarkson wrote of the record in a statement. “It’s like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album takes you down every path that chemistry could lead you down. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state.”

The “Since U Been Gone” singer looks almost saintlike on the cover, posing with her hands raised and ghostly prints of herself layered transparently over the image.

Clarkson also released not one, but two songs from the album on Friday: “Mine” and “Me,” the latter of which was co-written by “abcdefu” singer Gayle. “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship,” she added in her statement.

See Clarkson’s announcement and the full tracklist for Chemistry below.

my new album ‘chemistry’ is coming June 23rd! pre-order and pre-save now to get my two new songs “mine” and “me”! https://t.co/Sd3Nn4xgEv #mineme #chemistry pic.twitter.com/LlAJUo8Kla — Kelly Clarkson 🍷💔☀️ (@kellyclarkson) April 14, 2023

Side A

skip this part mine high road me down to you chemistry favorite kind of high

Side B