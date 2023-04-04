Kelly Clarkson Teases ‘Chemistry’ Lead Single ‘Mine’: Hear a Vocal Snippet

Kelly Clarkson‘s new music is coming sooner than you think! On Tuesday (April 4), the singer revealed the title and release date for the first single off her long-awaited divorce album, Chemistry.

“‘Mine’ out 4/14 pre-save now,” the original American Idol winner captioned a video of herself from the studio, using a trio of wineglass, broken heart and sunshine emojis. The black-and-white clip also offers fans their first snippet of the song’s lyrics as she sings, “Someone’s gonna show you/ How a heart can be used/ Like you did mine” into the mic a cappella.

Clarkson has yet to share a release date for Chemistry, which will serve as her first original studio set of non-holiday music since 2017’s Meaning of Life. Of course, in the intervening years, she’s also released her second Christmas record, 2021’s When Christmas Comes Again…, and Kellyoke, the 2022 EP of covers named after her popular segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“I’ve been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” she said when announcing the pending album on social media. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry.”

Watch Clarkson create “Mine” in the studio below.