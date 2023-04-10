×
Kelly Clarkson & Charles Esten Remember the ‘Glory Days’ With Bruce Springsteen Cover

The nostalgic hit is off of Springsteen's classic Born in the U.S.A. album.

Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarksion Show. Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via GI

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the week of her popular daytime talk show on Monday (April 10) with a duet, calling on Charles Esten for an anthemic cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days.”

With Esten on the guitar, the duo harmonized in the chorus of the ode to nostalgia, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart dated August 3, 1985. The song, featured on Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A., spent a total of 18 weeks on the tally.

Other songs Clarkson has recently taken on for her Kellyoke segment include Lenny Kravitz’s cover of “American Woman,” GAYLE’s Grammy-nominated breakout “abcdefu” — complete with tweaked lyrics to allude to her divorce from Brandon Blackstock — and Janet Jackson’s “When I Think of You.”

Clarkson is also gearing up to release her highly anticipated album Chemistry, her first project of original, non-holiday music since 2017’s Meaning of Life. The studio set’s lead single “Mine” is set to arrive April 14 via Atlantic Records.

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Charles Esten perform Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” below.

