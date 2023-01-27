Kelly Clarkson ‘Finally’ Covers This CeCe Peniston Hit

Kelly Clarkson turned her Kelly Clarkson Show into a club on Friday (Jan. 27), delivering the ultimate dance floor hit for her popular Kellyoke segment.

Backed by her My Band Y’all, the OG American Idol winner performed and upbeat cover of CeCe Peniston‘s “Finally,” flawlessly executing all the runs and high notes while rocking a paisley printed dress and cozy brown cardigan.

Explore Explore Kelly Clarkson See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The track, released in September 1991 as Peniston’s debut single from her 1992 album of the same name, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, and remained on the tally for a total of 33 weeks. Meanwhile, over on the Dance Club Songs chart, “Finally” hit No. 1 for two weeks in October 1991.

Clarkson’s daily mini-performances have become so popular since The Kelly Clarkson Show first began in 2019, she released an EP featuring recordings of six Kellyoke-ified songs over the summer. Her standout cover of Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” was one of them, along with Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s cover of CeCe Peniston’s “Finally” below.