Kelly Clarkson Makes Hilariously Relatable Guest Appearance on Her Own Show While Quarantining: Watch

Today’s guest is…Kelly Clarkson! The Voice star appeared virtually as a guest on her own show Tuesday (Feb. 15) from quarantine to talk about isolating with her kids, hosting American Song Contest with Snoop Dogg, and renovating her home.

Taraji P. Henson, who was acting host of The Kelly Clarkson Show, explained that everyone on staff has to quarantine if you’re exposed to COVID — “Even if you are Kelly Clarkson.”

Calling in from home while in a robe and sleep mask, and sporting a makeup-free look and a broken nail, Clarkson kept it exceptionally real. “I’m so broken,” she told Henson. “Sometimes women don’t rise, Taraji, sometimes we fall. I’m so tired.”

After waving hello to her band Y’all, Clarkson said she and kids River and Remi have been watching a lot of Encanto and Ghostbusters to pass the time. “When I watch a movie with my children, it’s like watching three movies,” she explained, saying her son simultaneously belts out the soundtrack while her daughter repeats the dialogue as the film plays.

Both the “Stronger” vocalist and Henson took a moment to chat about their big upcoming projects. After discovering Eurovision years ago, Clarkson said she was inspired to make an Americanized version of the iconic European song and performance contest. That’s exactly what she’s doing now, teaming up with Eurovision and The Voice producers to create American Song Contest. The show premieres March 21, and will be co-hosted by Clarkson and Henson’s “dear friend” Snoop Dogg, bringing performances of original songs from artists in each American territory head to head.

Henson, on the other hand, had a pretty huge announcement of her own: She’ll be playing Shug Avery in the upcoming Color Purple film. “You just totally one-upped me!” Clarkson laughed, congratulating her substitute host.

Clarkson closed out her appearance by talking about the stressful construction she’s doing on her house, revealing her Christmas tree is still up, two weeks into February. “Judge away, America,” she said. “I’m used to it.”

Watch Kelly’s full interview below: