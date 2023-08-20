Kelly Clarkson Duets With Daughter, Dances With Son at Las Vegas Residency Show

Kelly Clarkson was joined by two very special guests during her Las Vegas residency show over the weekend.

The 41-year-old pop star and television personality welcomed her son, Remington Alexander, 7, and daughter River Rose, 9, to the stage at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater on Friday night (Aug. 18).

During the Chemistry show, Clarkson performed a duet of 2015’s “Heartbeat Song” with River Rose and cut a rug alongside Remy as she belted out 2017’s “Whole Lotta Woman.” Watch the heart-warming cameos in fan-captured videos here and here.

Leading up to Friday’s concert, the American Idol alum shared an adorable of her smiling children on social media.

“Both of my kiddos backstage getting ready to join me on stage in Vegas nothing will ever be as cool and amazing as these two little humans that will always have my whole heart,” Clarkson captioned the sweet snapshot on Instagram.

Before their big onstage entrance, The Kelly Clarkson Show host told the crowd that her children asked if they could “dance or sing something” with their mother at her residency show, which launched on July 28. She then revealed that River Rose wanted to sing “Heartbeat Song” — which peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015 — because it held a special place in her heart.

“She’s been jamming to this song since she was a baby,” Clarkson said. “She loves this song so much, so she was like, ‘Can I sing this song?'” After the lively duet, the proud mother excitedly congratulated her daughter. “You look gorgeous! You did amazing. I love you,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Clarkson announced a deluxe version of her 10th studio album, Chemistry, which is scheduled for release on Sept. 22 through Atlantic. The 22-song set will feature eight new songs and remixes, including the ballad “You Don’t Make Me Cry” featuring River Rose. Chemistry peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in July.

Clarkson shares Remy and River Rose with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, a music manager, whom she divorced in 2020. The couple was married for about seven years and had also been raising Blackstock’s two children from a previous marriage, daughter Savannah, and son Seth.

See Clarkson’s post on Instagram below.