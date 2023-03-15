Kelly Clarkson Declares It’s ‘My Life’ With Her Billy Joel Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson gave one of Billy Joel‘s many classic songs a spin for the Wednesday (March 15) episode of her namesake talk show, opting for the Piano Man’s 1978 track “My Life” for the program’s Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, the American Idol alum injected the popular track with her signature belt and stunning vibrato, and even gave the camera a knowing wink while singing her rendition.

“I don’t need you to worry for me ’cause I’m alright/ I don’t want you to tell me it’s time to come home/ I don’t care what you say anymore this is my life/ Go ahead with your own life leave me alone,” The Voice coach sang on the chorus.

“My Life” was released as the first single from Joel’s sixth studio album, 52nd Street. The track made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in November 1978, and peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre tally in January 1979. The track spent 18 weeks on the Hot 100. 52nd Street was a smash, spending a total of 76 weeks on the Billboard 200, eight of which were at the top of the chart.

In the past few weeks, Clarkson has covered Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979,” Death Cab for Cutie’s “You Are a Tourist” and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson take on Billy Joel’s “My Life” in the video above.