Kelly Clarkson Promises ‘Better Days’ Ahead With Dermot Kennedy Cover

Kelly Clarkson brought her usual positive energy to her eponymous talk show on Tuesday (Feb. 21), this time taking on Dermot Kennedy‘s upbeat ballad “Better Days” for her daily Kellyoke segment.

Backed by her My Band Y’all, the pop superstar performed an emotional rendition of the track, singing in the chorus, “I know you’ve been hurtin’ / Waitin’ on a train that just won’t come / The rain, it ain’t permanent / And soon, we’ll be dancin’ in the sun / We’ll be dancin’ in the sun.”

The track is featured on the 31-year-old Irish singer-songwriter’s 2022 album, Sonder. “I found the word ‘sonder’ a few years ago, the meaning being just the awareness that everybody is living a life just as important and as complex as your own,” he recently told Billboard of his sophomore LP’s title. “At that point, I didn’t really have any part of my life or career to attach it to, so it was just a word that I appreciated and it meant something to me.”

Clarkson’s daily mini-performances have become so popular since The Kelly Clarkson Show first began in 2019, she released an EP featuring recordings of six Kellyoke-ified songs over the summer. Her standout cover of Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” was one of them, along with Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days” below.