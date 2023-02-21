×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelly Clarkson Promises ‘Better Days’ Ahead With Dermot Kennedy Cover

The track is featured on Kennedy's 2022 album, Sonder.

kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via GI

Kelly Clarkson brought her usual positive energy to her eponymous talk show on Tuesday (Feb. 21), this time taking on Dermot Kennedy‘s upbeat ballad “Better Days” for her daily Kellyoke segment.

Explore

Explore

Kelly Clarkson

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Backed by her My Band Y’all, the pop superstar performed an emotional rendition of the track, singing in the chorus, “I know you’ve been hurtin’ / Waitin’ on a train that just won’t come / The rain, it ain’t permanent / And soon, we’ll be dancin’ in the sun / We’ll be dancin’ in the sun.”

Related

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Tease 'Die for You' Remix

The track is featured on the 31-year-old Irish singer-songwriter’s 2022 album, Sonder. “I found the word ‘sonder’ a few years ago, the meaning being just the awareness that everybody is living a life just as important and as complex as your own,” he recently told Billboard of his sophomore LP’s title. “At that point, I didn’t really have any part of my life or career to attach it to, so it was just a word that I appreciated and it meant something to me.”

Clarkson’s daily mini-performances have become so popular since The Kelly Clarkson Show first began in 2019, she released an EP featuring recordings of six Kellyoke-ified songs over the summer. Her standout cover of Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night” was one of them, along with Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name” and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson’s cover of Dermot Kennedy’s “Better Days” below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad