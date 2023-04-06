Kelly Clarkson Throws It Back to the ’70s for ‘Best of My Love’ Kellyoke Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson took fans back to the 1970s for the Thursday (April 6) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing The Emotions‘ signature hit “Best of My Love” for the opening Kellyoke segment.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, the three-time Grammy winner put her own spin on the girl-group track, using her signature belt to execute soaring high notes and stunning vibrato moments.

“Doesn’t take much to make me happy/ And make me smile with glee/ Never, never will I feel discouraged/ ‘Cause our love’s no mystery/ Demonstrating love and affection/ That you give so openly, yeah/ I like the way you make me feel about you, baby/ Want the whole wide world to see,” Clarkson powerfully sang before launching into the track’s iconic chorus, supported by two backup singers.

“Best of My Love,” released as a single from the girl group’s 1977 album Rejoice, was a smash. The track became The Emotions’ first and only No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending five weeks atop the chart. “Best of My Love” also won at the 20th annual Grammy Awards, taking home a golden gramophone for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal. “Best of My Love” landed the No. 10 spot on Billboard‘s 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time list.

Watch Clarkson’s rendition of The Emotions’ classic track in the video above.