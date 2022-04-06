Watch Kelly Clarkson Convert This Backstreet Boys Track Into a Solo Power Ballad

Kelly Clarkson Covers Backstreet Boys 'Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely' on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Kelly Clarkson used her latest Kellyoke on Wednesday (April 6) to honor the art of boy band music by performing the Backstreet Boys‘ emotional classic, “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely.” And though the original song utilized five voices, the three-time Grammy winner brought the house down with just one.

Accompanied by her band Y’all, Clarkson’s belt remained steady and strong through each repetition of the hit track’s tricky, ascending chorus. Her guitarist honored the melodic, Spanish-influenced guitar line present throughout the boy band’s original mix, meanwhile backup singers occasionally chimed in to recreate the group’s trademark harmonies.

The cover came at the perfect time for both the American Song Contest host and the Backstreet Boys, as the latter had just appeared on the former’s daytime program The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their DNA World Tour and play a game of fill-in-the-blank: boy band lyrics edition. Clarkson’s audience was downright ecstatic to see the guys — AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson — proving the host’s point that boy bands always earn a “different frequency” of cheers from their crowds.

That female-powered high pitch frequency was at one point too much for hardcore rapper-turned-punk-rocker Machine Gun Kelly to handle — he once threw up at a Backstreet Boys concert because of how loud and overwhelming the audience was. “Fortunately, we hadn’t started singing yet,” McLean told Clarkson on the show. “So that’s wasn’t why he threw up, so that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson throw it back to 1999 with her cover of “Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely” below.