Kelly Clarkson Puts a Sensual Spin on Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is putting her own unique spin on a hit song from her fellow Voice coach.

During her Kellyoke segment on Friday’s (Dec. 3) The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old American Idol alum belted out a soulful rendition Ariana Grande‘s “7 Rings.”

With the help of her backing band and moody lighting, Clarkson effortlessly delivered the upbeat track, sensually rap-singing the braggadocious lyrics and even giving a playful wink to the camera.

Clarkson’s hundreds of Kellyokes have ranged from country and pop tunes (Patty Griffin, Lady Gaga, Chris Stapleton, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran) to more surprising picks (Lizzo, Post Malone, Bee Gees and Bon Jovi).

“7 Rings,” released as the second single from Grande’s fifth studio album Thank U, Next, was the pop superstar’s second consecutive No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it reigned atop the chart for a total of eight weeks.

Clarkson teamed up with Ariana earlier in the week for a live performance of “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” during the holiday special Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. The festive track appears on Clarkson’s new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around…

Watch Clarkson’s cover of Grande’s “7 Rings” below.