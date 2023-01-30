Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Sorta Hopin’ That You‘d Stay’ for This Arctic Monkeys Cover

Kelly Clarkson let out her inner indie rocker on Monday (Jan. 30) to cover Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“Have you got color in your cheeks?/ Do you ever get that fear that you can’t shift the tide/ That sticks around like something in your teeth?/ Are there some aces up your sleeve?/ Have you no idea that you’re in deep?/ I’ve dreamed about you nearly every night this week/ How many secrets can you keep?” the talk-show host asked over the electric snarl of her backing band’s instrumentation.

Released as the second single off 2013’s AM, “Do I Wanna Know?” marked Arctic Monkeys’ very first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 70. Of course, the English rockers had already long been a staple on the Official Singles Chart in their native U.K. by that point, thought it became their highest-charting hit in over a half-decade when it landed at No. 11 across the pond.

Later in the episode, Clarkson bonded with guest Hilary Duff, who confessed her 4-year-old daughter Banks is a diehard fan Harry Styles while promoting the new season of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father.

Other tracks the OG American Idol champ has dusted off recently for Kellyoke include CeCe Peniston’s club-ready ’90s anthem “Finally,” Hailey Whitters’ “Everything She Ain’t,” “She Drives Me Crazy” by Fine Young Cannibals and Taylor Swift’s “Better Man” from the Red (Taylor’s Version) vault.

Watch Clarkson rock out on Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” below.