Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With ‘& Juliet‘ Star Lorna Courtney for ’Since U Been Gone’ Duet

To celebrate the opening night of previews for the original Broadway musical & Juliet on Friday (Oct. 28), the complete cast recording is now available on streaming services. The album features a brand new version of Kelly Clarkson‘s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” performed by the show’s star Lorna Courtney along with Clarkson herself.

& Juliet is set to open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City on November 17 and features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. In addition to “Since U Been Gone,” the track listing also features pop anthems like Katy Perry’s “Roar,” Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” Backstreet Boys’ “Larger Than Life,” Celine Dion’s “That’s The Way It Is,” Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling” and many more.

The show reimagines the classic Shakespeare play Romeo & Juliet, picturing what life would have been like for Juliet had she not ended it for Romeo. Tickets for & Juliet start at $79 and are available through andjulietbroadway.com.

Upon its release, Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. The singer said of her Breakaway hit in a 2020 interview, “I love what the song does for people, I love that it was very different in demo form sent to me. Behind the scenes, it was not so fun to record because of situations I won’t talk about, because I won’t sell people out.”

“But I will say, my favorite memory, if I’m being more positive about it, was the fact that I got to show up to a video shoot and completely trash an apartment, and that was my job,” she continued. “That video was possibly one of my favorite videos ever to make, because literally I just got to just have rage, and just break stuff all day long.”

Listen to Courtney and Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” below.