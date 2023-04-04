Kelly Clarkson Gets Patriotic for Rocking ‘American Woman’ Cover: Watch

Kelly Clarkson is the epitome of an “American Woman.” To prove it, the American Idol alum ripped through a cover of The Guess Who‘s 1970 track for Tuesday’s (April 4) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show for the show-opening Kellyoke segment.

Backed by her band Y’all — who dressed in all black and leather jackets for the rocking occasion — Clarkson hit several soaring high notes with her usual ease.

“American woman/ Stay away from me/ American woman/ Mama, let me be/ Don’t come hangin’ ’round my door/ I don’t wanna see your face no more/ I got more important things to do/ Than spend my time growin’ old with you/ Now woman, stay away/ American woman, listen what I say” Clarkson sang, backed by rollicking guitars and a help of backup vocalist, before launching into the track’s chorus.

“American Woman,” released in 1970 by Canadian band The Guess Who, was covered by Lenny Kravitz for the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me movie soundtrack in 1998. The track was released as a single for the movie in 1999 and later received placement on the rock star’s reissue of his album 5. Kravitz’s version of “American Woman” peaked at No. 49 and spent a total of 21 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

“American Woman” marks the fourth Kravitz song Clarkson has performed for Kellyoke, following “Fly Away,” “It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform “American Woman” in the video above.