Kelly Clarkson Delivers Stirring Rendition of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’

Kelly Clarkson channeled one of her favorite Kellyoke artists on her talk show this week, taking on Alanis Morissette‘s irony-deficient hit, “Ironic.”

“It’s like rain on your wedding day / It’s a free ride when you’ve already paid / It’s the good advice that you just didn’t take / And who would’ve thought… it figures,” Clarkson sings in her somber take on the famous chorus.

“Ironic” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated April 13, 1996, and spent an impressive 32 weeks on the chart. The song is featured on Morissette’s seminal third studio album, 1995’s Jagged Little Pill. The album won album of the year at the 1996 Grammys, making a then 21-year-old Morissette the youngest artist at the time to win the honor. Jagged Little Pill became the star’s first of three Billboard 200 No. 1 albums, while the set generated three Alternative Songs No. 1s and six chart hits overall.

Earlier this month, Clarkson unveiled her long-requested Kellyoke EP. Arriving via Atlantic Records, the six-song project features her take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” as its lead single and will also include covers of hits by Linda Ronstadt (“Blue Bayou”), The Weeknd (“Call Out My Name”), Whitney Houston (“Queen of the Night”) and more.

Other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Watch Kelly Clarkson perform a cover of Alanis Morissette’s “Ironic” below.