Kelly Clarkson Covers a Haunting Alanis Morissette Classic for ‘Kellyoke’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson invited fans to Tuesday’s (May 31) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and wowed them with her haunting take on Alanis Morissette‘s 1998 track “Uninvited.”

“Like anyone would be/ I am flattered by your fascination with me/ Like any hot-blooded woman/ I have simply wanted an object to crave/ Must be strangely exciting/ To watch the stoic squirm/ Must be somewhat heartening/ To watch shepherd need shepherd,” the talk show host sang before launching into the eerie minor key of the chorus.

Released in February 1998, the track was Morissette’s first follow-up to her smash 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill. However, rather than include it on that studio set’s full-length successor — which would arrive months later in the form of 1998’s Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie — the singer-songwriter wrote the one-off for the soundtrack to City of Angels, the romantic fantasy film starring Meg Ryan and Nicolas Cage. (Because of chart rules at the time, “Uninvited” couldn’t chart on the Billboard Hot 100, but did peak at No. 4 on what is now the Radio Songs chart.)

Last week, Clarkson shared the news that she’ll be releasing her long-requested Kellyoke EP on June 9. Arriving via Atlantic Records, the six-song project features her take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” as its lead single and will also include covers of hits by Linda Ronstadt (“Blue Bayou”), The Weeknd (“Call Out My Name”), Whitney Houston (“Queen of the Night”) and more.

Meanwhile, other recent Kellyoke picks by Clarkson for her daytime show have included Solomon Burke’s “Cry to Me,” Joni Mitchell’s Christmastime classic “River,” John Legend’s “In My Mind,” “Heartbreak Anthem” by David Guetta, Galantis and Little Mix and more.

Watch Clarkson’s rendition of Morissette’s “Uninvited” below.