Watch Kelly Clarkson ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ on Luminous Adele Cover

Kelly Clarkson powered through a cover of Adele‘s “Set Fire to the Rain” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (Feb. 7).

“Sometimes I wake up by the door/ That heart you caught must be waiting for you/ Even now, when we’re already over/ I can’t help myself from looking for you/ I set fire to the rain/ And I threw us into the flames/ When it fell, something died/ ‘Cause I knew that that was the last time, the last time,” she belted out while wearing a black brocade dress, wide belt and matching tights.

The lush power pop ballad was Adele’s third straight No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 off her behemoth 2011 album, 21, which also included chart-toppers “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.” Of course, since then, the superstar has added titanic singles “Hello” and the recently Grammy-winning “Easy on Me” to her list of No. 1s.

Later in her talk show, Clarkson interviewed both Alison Brie and Michael Bolton, and gave her audience a preview of her latest gig hosting the NFL Honors with help from football great Michael Irvin.

Other recent Kellyoke selections on the show have run the gamut from Mark Morrison’s ’90s R&B classic “Return of the Mack” and Camilla Yarbrough’s “Take Yo’ Praise” to the indie rock of Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 single “Do I Wanna Know?” and club-ready banger “Finally” by CeCe Peniston. She also recently welcomed P!nk to the studio for an hourlong rendition of her “Songs & Stories” segment.

Watch Clarkson cover Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” in the latest Kellyoke below: