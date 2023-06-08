Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray & Twitter Is So Confused

Kelis’ milkshake brought Bill Murray to the yard.

The 43-year-old “Milkshake” star is dating the 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor, according to a report by The Sun. While the duo have yet to confirm their romance publicly, Murray was spotted watching Kelis’ set at Mighty Hoopla festival in London last weekend and the duo even posed for a photo backstage.

Kelis was previously married to Nas, though their marriage ended in 2009. In 2018, she alleged that he was physically abusive toward her during their five-year marriage, which Nas has since denied. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died of stomach cancer in March 2022.

Murray, meanwhile, was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and later to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008. Butler died suddenly at age 57 in 2021.

Following reports of the unlikely budding romance, fans took to Twitter with all types of reactions, from confusion to memes. See below for some of the best reactions.

hey guess who kelis is dating i’ll give you infinity tries — a little goblin’s goon (@afewbadgregs) June 8, 2023

Kelis's milkshake bringing Bill Murray to the yard was predicted by no one, absolutely nobody https://t.co/Q3ObAs67Dt — Diamond Studd (@exitzoostation) June 8, 2023

Bill Murray dating Kelis was not on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/ZXXjT2BFhC — greg. 🏳️‍🌈 (@mistergeezy) June 8, 2023

Bill Murray pulling up to Kelis’ yard last week pic.twitter.com/2gKhfeRcrJ — Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) June 8, 2023

Photo of the Ghostbusters congratulating Bill Murray for bagging Kelis pic.twitter.com/CiVoju3tRF — MusicBeyondTheMemes (@BeyondTheMemes) June 8, 2023

Kelis and WHOMST?! pic.twitter.com/RH227DRLtP — ✊🏾lauren w. supports the wga strike ✊🏾 (@iamlaurenp) June 8, 2023