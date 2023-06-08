×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelis Is Reportedly Dating Bill Murray & Twitter Is So Confused

Murray was spotted watching Kelis' set at Mighty Hoopla festival in London.

Kelis performs at Cross The Tracks Festival 2023
Kelis performs at Cross The Tracks Festival 2023 at Brockwell Park on May 28, 2023 in London, England. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Kelis’ milkshake brought Bill Murray to the yard.

The 43-year-old “Milkshake” star is dating the 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor, according to a report by The Sun. While the duo have yet to confirm their romance publicly, Murray was spotted watching Kelis’ set at Mighty Hoopla festival in London last weekend and the duo even posed for a photo backstage.

Kelis was previously married to Nas, though their marriage ended in 2009. In 2018, she alleged that he was physically abusive toward her during their five-year marriage, which Nas has since denied. Kelis’ second husband, Mike Mora, died of stomach cancer in March 2022.

Related

Pink Willow Hart

P!nk's Daughter Willow Joins Her Onstage for 'Cover Me in Sunshine' Performance

Explore

Explore

Kelis

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Murray, meanwhile, was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, and later to Jennifer Butler from 1997 to 2008. Butler died suddenly at age 57 in 2021.

Following reports of the unlikely budding romance, fans took to Twitter with all types of reactions, from confusion to memes. See below for some of the best reactions.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad