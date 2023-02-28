×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Kelis ‘Almost Fell Off a Cliff’ During Family Ski Trip: ‘Always Be Prepared’

The "Milkshake" singer took the frightening experience in good stride.

Kelis
Kelis poses backstage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Randy Shropshire/GI for Hollywood Unlocked

Kelis took to social media on Monday (Feb. 27) to recount how her family ski trip to Big Bear took a scary turn.

Related

Kelis

Kelis Snaps Back at Beyhive Teasing Over Removal of ‘Milkshake’ Interpolation: ‘Nobody Cried…

“My plan was to take the kids to the snow , but we almost fell off a cliff!” the singer captioned the Instagram Reel. “So make the best of what ya got , n always be prepared lol.”

In the clip, Kelis explains, “So here’s the thing: my truck got stuck, it’s, like, hanging off the cliff…We’ve been outside for a while. But we had on our snowboarding gear, so God is good. And I figure, if you’re gonna be in this situation, you should at least look your best.”

While a tow truck attempted to get the singer’s truck safely off the dark and windy mountainside, she proceeded to show off her ski bunny fashion, complete with fluffy layers of mint, pink and white, a head lamp (“thank God because it’s pitch black out here”), a gator-skin purse and reflective silver boots. “You know, things could be worse,” she quips with a laugh. “This is ridiculous. Rescue fashion!”

Earlier this month, Kelis stirred up an amusing rewrite of “Milkshake” as part of Uber One’s Super Bowl commercial also starring Diddy, Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Ylvis and Haddaway.

Speaking of “Milkshake,” the song was involved in drama last year after Kelis accused Beyoncé of including an interpolation of the 2003 top 10 hit in her Renaissance album cut “Energy” without giving her a heads up. (Although Queen Bey did get the appropriate permission to use the track from its writers, The Neptunes’ Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, she later cut the interpolation entirely.)

Watch Kelis show off her “rescue fashion” from the mountainside below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad