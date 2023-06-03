After Praising ‘Karma,’ Keke Palmer Reveals Her Favorite Taylor Swift Song

Keke Palmer is on a Taylor Swift kick. The actress served fans a mini cover of her favorite Swift tune in a new video from W Magazine, just days after she gave “Karma” a glowing review. Her top pick is actually a classic from Swift’s debut era.

“I know some Taylor Swift songs,” Palmer said in a clip posted on W‘s Instagram and TikTok accounts on Saturday (June 3).

Related Tanya Tucker Makes History at Grand Ole Opry by Riding a Horse Onto the Stage

Rather than only naming her favorite, she launched into song: “Our song is the slamming screen door,” she sang, starting the chorus of “Our Song,” which appeared on Swift’s self-titled first album in 2006. It was released as a single in 2007, following “Tim McGraw” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

Palmer sang an impromptu version of the entire “Our Song” chorus, cementing her Swiftie status with “I love that song, honey.”

“Keke you’re an ICON. Real recognize real,” one follower commented on Instagram, while another suggested, “She should record a cover of that she has such a nice voice.”

Top TikTok comments included “Our song (keke’s version),” “Omg she’s a yeehaw swiftie” and “Keke on debut TV???? Plsss,” referring the the not-yet-released “Taylor’s Version” rerecording of the album that started Swift’s career in country music.

Earlier in the week, Swift praised a video of Palmer jamming out to Midnights single “Karma.” “It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me,” Palmer wrote. “Omg I love u so much,” said the superstar, who is in the midst of her Eras Tour.

Watch Palmer sing “Our Song” in the video below.