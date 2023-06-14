Keke Palmer Praises Taylor Swift for ‘Still Growing’ When ‘Everybody Was Counting Her Out’

Keke Palmer isn’t done with the Taylor Swift praise. In a recent episode of her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, the actress once again gushed about the pop star’s “lethal” songwriting and noted how impressive she thinks Swift’s career longevity has been.

“I know that people hate her or love her,” Palmer began in the Tuesday (June 13) episode. “But one young lady that never stopped growing with her audience … is Taylor Swift.”

“She has done it, baby. She did it when everybody was counting her out,” the Nope star continued. “Whether you listen to her music or not, mama is a skilled writer. Her pen is lethal. Just the other day, I’m hearing the ‘Anti-Hero,’ and her talking about, ‘If I was the man, I’m the man.’ She’s still growing and shutting s–t down.”

“She really found her way to mature her music and mature her sound and still keep the young little girls looking up,” Palmer added, also noting that Swift’s bestie and fellow pop star Selena Gomez has also “done a good job at that.”

Just like the millions of fans who are showing up every weekend to see the “Bejeweled” singer at her Eras Tour, Palmer is on something of a T-Swift kick. Just a couple weeks ago, she revealed that “Our Song” is her favorite Swift track, and before that, she passionately jammed out to “Karma” in the car in an Instagram video.

“It’s always going to be miss Swift’s lyricism for me,” Palmer said in her caption at the time, to which Swift herself replied, “Omg I love u so much.”

Watch the clip of Keke Palmer talking about Taylor Swift on her podcast below: