Keke Palmer Gives Birth to First Child & Reveals Her Baby’s Name: See the Sweet Photos

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match!" the actress shared via Instagram.

Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on Jan. 4, 2023 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Keke Palmer is a mom! The singer-actress revealed on Instagram Monday (Feb. 27) that she gave birth to a son, revealed his name and shared photos from his first few days of life.

Keke Palmer

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“Hey Son!!!! 1. Only 48hrs of being parents!” the “Bossy” singer captioned a series of phots and videos in a carousel, some of which featured her newborn. “2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, ‘Someone’ by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other’s someone and made a someone, look at God! 😆 3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. ‘I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.’ Hahaha 5. I’m just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide 🤣🥹😅😍❤️🙏🏾😇😭”

Palmer continued, “Born during Black History Month, with a name to match ! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The 29-year-old revealed her pregnancy during the Dec. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live. “People have been in my comments, saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight: I am!” she declared during the monologue, showing off the baby bump that she had previously hidden.

Palmer then went on to state that she hated the rumors that were being spread about her pregnancy, mostly because the rumors were indeed true. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on,” she added at the time. “You know, people kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations,’ and I’m like, ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line.’”

The singer-actress shares Leodis with boyfriend Darius Jackson. The couple went Instagram official in August 2021.

See Palmer’s baby reveal below.

