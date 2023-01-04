Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Daulton Reveals Sweet Ultrasound Photo of Couple’s Baby

Following her beyond iconic baby reveal on SNL, loads of fans excitedly became unofficial aunties to Keke Palmer’s incoming bundle of joy. Now, we can collectively swoon over the carousel post Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson posted to Instagram, featuring a sweet ultrasound photo of their baby.

Explore Explore Keke Palmer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“To 2022, thank you for giving me a family,” Daulton captioned the Instagram post, which also included photos of the happy couple sharing a smooch on the beach. Palmer even shared a celebratory year-end Instagram post of her own, showing the very pregnant 29-year-old resting surrounded by nature. “This baby moving thing is weirdddddd,” she said in the caption, referencing a selfie showing an uncomfortable look on her face. “Everything that’s going to come is already in motion. all i have to do is enjoy. be grateful and reap the benefits of those that came before me, all the sacrifices, all the prayers and all the power to be intentional and at EASE.”

Back in December, Palmer made her hosting debut on SNL–the perfect opportunity to make her big announcement. “There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she joyfully proclaimed, before flashing her growing bump. “I was trying so hard to keep it on the down-low ’cause I got a lot of stuff going on,” she went on. “You know, people kept coming up to me, ‘Congratulations,’ and I’m like, ‘Shh, can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line.’”

While no due date has been announced, we can safely bet on baby Palmer (or Jackson) arriving in 2023.