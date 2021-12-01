Keith Urban Sets The Speed of Now World Tour for 2022: Exclusive

Keith Urban will return to the road in 2022, with June marking the North American debut of his first world tour in four years, The Speed of Now World Tour. The newly announced North American shows will add 50 new concert stops to his previously announced shows set in Australia, Germany, Netherlands and the U.K for next year.

“More Hearts Than Mine” hitmaker Ingrid Andress will join Urban for the North American tour dates, which begin June 17 at Tampa, Fla.’s Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre and wrap Nov. 5 at St. Paul, Minn.’s Excel Center.

“Every night is the first time we’ve played these songs for that audience, in that moment,” Urban said via a statement. “It’s why every show is different – spontaneous and unpredictable – even for us!” He adds, “After two years we’re finally gonna get the chance to play some of the new songs we haven’t done live before. We’ll throw in a bunch of the songs that everyone comes to hear, a couple of which we’ll rework a bit, and it’s really gonna be tough to get us off the stage.”

The trek will include Urban’s first concerts in Fort Worth, Texas and Savannah, Ga., as well as a stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 7.

The tour takes its name from Urban’s The Speed of Now Part 1 album, which was released in September 2020 and features “Superman,” “One Too Many” (with Pink) and “Out The Cage” (featuring Breland and Nile Rodgers).

On May 27-29, Urban will be performing three shows as part of a run of dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; tickets for those shows will go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. PT.