Keith Urban Apologizes For Exposing Phoebe Bridgers’ and Bo Burnham’s Romance at Taylor Swift Eras Show: ‘I Felt Bad’

It’s one thing if you and your wife get caught on a Kiss Cam at the stadium. But it’s a whole other thing if your video accidentally outs a not-yet-official fellow celebrity couple. That’s the situation Keith Urban apologized for after the singer’s May 15 TikTok video — in which he was dancing with wife Nicole Kidman at a Taylor Swift Philly Eras Tour — also included a brief glimpse of Phoebe Bridgers making out with comedian Bo Burnham in the background.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Urban was apologetic about breaking the celebrity romance bro code. “Yeah, oh, I found out,” Urban laughed about the reverberations of his accidental reveal. “Phoebe, I’m so sorry… It felt very awkward. I felt bad. I was just digging on the concert! You never know what’s gonna happen.” The couple have reportedly been dating since earlier this year but have so far not confirmed their romance or commented on Urban’s clip slip.

In the video, Urban and Kidman danced with joy as Swift performed her 1989 hit “Style.” Eagle-eyed fans, however, zoomed in on the Boygenius singer and Burnham — she covered his Inside song “That Funny Feeling” in 2021 — as they cuddled in the background. At one point, Eras Tour opener Bridgers appeared to turn around and kiss the comedian as Swift sang, “We never goin’ out of style/ We never goin’ out of style” from the stage, which sent fans into a social media freakout.

