Kehlani Says She’s ‘Sick to My Stomach’ After Being Sexually Assaulted at Her Concert

Kehlani is speaking out after being sexually assaulted at one of her recent concerts.

The star, who just wrapped up the European stretch of their Blue Water Road Trip tour, took to their Instagram Stories on Monday night (Dec. 12) to share frustration over the situation. “I’ve made video after video after video and deleted it because I don’t want any video of me as angry, triggered, crying upset as I am anywhere,” she wrote in a since-deleted statement.

She continued, “I don’t care how sexual you deem my music, my performances, my fun with my friends dancing at clubs, or ME… That does not give any of you the right to cross a boundary like sticking your hands up my skirt & pulling my underwear to TOUCH MY GENITALS as I am being escorted through a crowd after performing. This s— made me sick to my stomach. As a victim of sexual assault, I am endlessly triggered and mindblown.”

Explore Explore Kehlani See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Kehlani shares a message after a performance in England 😧 pic.twitter.com/yYdJKEk3Ub — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 13, 2022

Kehlani has been a longtime supporter of sexual assault victims as a victim herself, and has repeatedly stood up against sexual abuse and assault. “We are women, we are life, we are the life source,” they told Billboard in 2017 amid the #MeToo movement. “That can be scary for people and it can result in terrible things, but don’t forget you who came from and what you are. Don’t forget your power, don’t let any trauma take away your power. That’s easier said than done, but you got this.”

If you or someone you know is struggling as a result of sexual assault, please reach out to RAINN’s 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline here for confidential support and resources.