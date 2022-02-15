Kehlani Reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character Being a Fan: ‘This What U Been Learning From My Music?’

Kehlani‘s watching! The singer noticed that Euphoria’s Cassie is a fan of theirs, and just like many of the show’s viewers, they aren’t too happy with Sydney Sweeney’s character.

The “Nights Like This” musician opened up Monday (Feb. 14) on her Instagram Story about seeing photos of their album covers taped to the bedroom walls of the widely disliked character, who’s currently embroiled in a scandalous, semi-disturbing affair with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend.

After seeing that Cassie has a poster of 2017 album SweetSexySavage hanging by her window, the 26-year-old R&B star joined in on the Euphoria discourse and joked about the controversial character’s love for their music. “Cassie…you got my posters on yo wall girl… THIS WHAT U BEEN LEARNING FROM MY MUSIC? Aw hell. Heal girl HEAL!” they wrote. Kehlani then saw Cassie also has her 2019 record While We Wait next to her bed. Her response to that? “omg she love me fr im out i quit.”

The episode Kehlani was watching aired Sunday (Feb. 13), and showcased the fallout of fan favorite character Maddy (Alexa Demie) discovering her abusive ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jacob Elordi), and her best friend’s secret relationship. The episode also featured one of the most horrifying Euphoria scenes to date, with (spoiler alert!) Nate breaking into Maddy’s house and holding a gun to her head.

But Kehlani is apparently not the only artist the characters of Euphoria dig. It would have been easy to miss given the adrenaline-inducing terror of the episode, but one fan on Twitter noticed that Maddy has a poster of SZA’s ctrl tacked to her bedroom wall.

