Kehlani Tells a ‘Little Story’ With New Single & Music Video: Watch

After sending Twitter into a frenzy following a pair of posts announcing their upcoming single, Kehlani released “Little Story” on Thursday, Feb. 24. The track and accompanying visual come after their 2021 single “Altar,” marking the second song for the Bay area singer’s third studio album, Blue Water Road. The album was originally slated to be released in the winter season, which ends in 25 days.

In a video posted on Tuesday (Feb. 22), Kehlani wrote that “the album has been done for a while,” and in the meantime, they would give fans “something that means a lot to me.”

The visual — directed by Kehlani and Alex Thurmond — is a soft, black-and-white offering, mirroring the reflective track’s lyrics through its imagery and coloring. Kehlani is shown in a number of flowy looks across scenes, holding a book that appears to be on fire, hanging upside down from monkey bars, and leaning back across a staircase. In a tear-jerking ending, the artist is pensively embracing their 2-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi Parrish Young-White, after the two playfully splash each other with water and share kisses.

Kehlani first teased “Little Story” in an Instagram post on Jan. 20, showing them running across a field to the instrumental of the track. The singer has seemingly been on a healing journey: traveling, taking social media breaks, opening up about their identity and spending time with little Adeya, whom Kehlani called “my truest love. my biggest piece. my every moment. my bear. co star for life” in a recent Instagram post.

Watch the video for Kehlani’s “Little Story” below: