Keenan Cahill, Early YouTube Lip Sync Sensation, Dies at 27

Keenan Cahill, a popular YouTuber known for his viral lip sync videos, died last week (Dec. 29) due to complications from open-heart surgery. He was just 27 years old.

According to his manager David Graham, per TMZ, the content creator underwent the surgery in a Chicago hospital on Dec. 15 and was put on life support after leaving the operating room.

Cahill was born with a rare condition called Maroteaux-Lamy syndrome, which progressively causes tissues and organs in the body to enlarge, become inflamed, scar and eventually atrophy. The disease can also cause skeletal abnormalities.

In a GoFundMe launched to help cover his medical and funeral expenses, Cahill’s aunt wrote, “Because of his rare disease, he has had countless surgeries over his short life including a bone marrow transplant. Thank you to everyone that made Keenan’s short life memorable. He will be missed by all who knew him.”

The YouTube personality first went viral in the summer of 2010 by uploading a lip sync to Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream.” Over the years, he also teamed up with the likes of Britney Spears, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber, DJ Pauly D, David Guetta, Jason Derulo and more. Cahill even had history on the Billboard charts, with “Hands Up,” his 2013 single with Electrovamp, landing at No. 14 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

Following the news of his death, tributes to Cahill flooded in on social media. Pauly D wrote, “Rip Keenan…Thank You for always making the world smile,” alongside a photo of the pair behind a DJ booth. Andy Grammer shared his own video with the YouTuber and tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of @KeenanCahill – He was a bright light and his joy was undeniably infectious.”

Read more tributes to Cahill’s memory below.

Rip Keenan 😢 Thank You for always making the world smile @KeenanCahill pic.twitter.com/bOLbm8ZmMD — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) December 30, 2022

So sad to hear about the passing of @KeenanCahill – He was a bright light and his joy was undeniably infectious.



Donate to Keenan’s GoFund Me here: https://t.co/w3vmkN2XOH pic.twitter.com/FnuETeC3TH — Andy Grammer (@andygrammer) December 31, 2022