Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE & More to Perform at KCON 2023

KCON is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena this summer, bringing the heat with its 2023 lineup announced on Wednesday (June 14).

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, INI, ITZY, IVE, JO1, Kep1er, Lapillus, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (from MONSTA X), NMIXX, Rain, Stray Kids, TAEMIN, TAEYONG, THE BOYZ, WayV, xikers, ZEROBASEONE and EVERGLOW are all set to take the stage during the three-day event on August 18 to 20.

Show attendees will be able to enjoy performances, collaborative stages, fan-engaging events, panels, workshops and the return of the Dream Stage, according to a release. The convention portion of the weekend will also reflect 2023’s theme, “BE A KCONer,” by featuring various “missions” to take attendees on a journey through the world of K-culture.

KCON LA 2023 will be presented by Samsung Galaxy as the title sponsor.

Additionally, after making its debut at KCON Japan 2023, “SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U” will come to KCON LA to showcase K-pop artists and new performances.

Last year, KCON 2022 Los Angeles reported more than 90,000 fans in attendance in its first in-person event since 2019 — a major hurdle to jump over as KCON celebrates 10 years in the SoCal area.

For more information on KCON 2023, visit the convention’s website here.