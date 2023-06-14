×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE & More to Perform at KCON 2023

The event will take place over three days in Los Angeles from August 18 to 20.

Stray Kids
Stray Kids JYP Entertainment

KCON is returning to the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena this summer, bringing the heat with its 2023 lineup announced on Wednesday (June 14).

Related

BTS

BTS’ 60 Best Songs: Critics’ Picks

ATEEZ, CRAVITY, (G)I-DLE, INI, ITZY, IVE, JO1, Kep1er, Lapillus, SHOWNU X HYUNGWON (from MONSTA X), NMIXX, Rain, Stray Kids, TAEMIN, TAEYONG, THE BOYZ, WayV, xikers, ZEROBASEONE and EVERGLOW are all set to take the stage during the three-day event on August 18 to 20.

Show attendees will be able to enjoy performances, collaborative stages, fan-engaging events, panels, workshops and the return of the Dream Stage, according to a release. The convention portion of the weekend will also reflect 2023’s theme, “BE A KCONer,” by featuring various “missions” to take attendees on a journey through the world of K-culture.
KCON LA 2023 will be presented by Samsung Galaxy as the title sponsor.

Additionally, after making its debut at KCON Japan 2023, “SHOWCASE: NICE TO MEET U” will come to KCON LA to showcase K-pop artists and new performances. 

Last year, KCON 2022 Los Angeles reported more than 90,000 fans in attendance in its first in-person event since 2019  — a major hurdle to jump over as KCON celebrates 10 years in the SoCal area.

For more information on KCON 2023, visit the convention’s website here.

kcon la 2023
Courtesy Photo

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad