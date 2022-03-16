Here’s When KCON Will Return to Los Angeles for Its 10-Year Anniversary: Exclusive

KCON is making its long-awaited return to the States. Entertainment company CJ ENM is bringing back the fan festival — which launched in 2012 and celebrates all things Korean culture and music — in person to its native Los Angeles, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The return of KCON LA comes after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and marks the 10th anniversary of the event’s 2012 inception in Irvine, Calif. The 2022 iteration of the fan festival will take place Aug. 19-21 — in previous years the festival was held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the Crypto.com Arena and has featured performances from seasoned K-pop acts and popular newcomers to the genre. The talent that is set to appear at KCON LA has not been revealed yet, though past acts include BTS, Girls Generation, MONSTA X, TWICE, ITZY, NCT 127 and more.

KCON is also heading to an Asian country this year: Following the festival’s return to Los Angeles this summer, KCON will make a stop in Japan in October. And to make sure that all fans can participate in the fun, KCON:TACT (the festival’s expansive digital programming) will also take place for the 2022 festival run.

To celebrate KCON’s 10th anniversary, CJ ENM has launched KCON 2022 Premiere, a series of kick-off events leading up to the Los Angeles festival’s start date, which will take place in Chicago, Seoul and Tokyo. The Seoul event will take place May 7 and 8 at the CJ ENM center, while Tokyo will commence a week later at the Makuhari Messe convention center on May 14-15, and Chicago the following week on May 20-21 at the Rosemont Theatre. According to the official press release, “Fans will be able to experience an upgraded version of KCON, packed with new content reflecting the trends of Gen Z fans and programs tailored for local fans on top of original fan favorite programming and panels unique to KCON.”

“With the return of KCON, fans will once again be able to interact with their favorite artists and influencers, as well as the rest of the K-pop fan community,” said Don Kim, director of live entertainment business at CJ ENM. “The team here is buzzing with excitement as we prepare to create an event worthy of celebrating a decade of unforgettable KCON moments. K-pop has evolved so much since our first KCON in 2012 and CJ ENM is proud to have been part of the rise and the journey.”

Fans looking for more details about KCON in the coming weeks can visit kconusa.com.