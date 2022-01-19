Kaytranada and H.E.R. Team up For Creamy Late-Night Performance of ‘Intimidated’: Watch

Kaytranada is full of surprises. The Haitian/Canadian producer hit the big league with his 2019 sophomore set Bubba, which topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and scored Grammy Awards for best dance/electronic album and best dance recording (for the Kali Uchis collaboration “10%).

Another surprise would come when he dropped the Intimidated EP, a three-track effort featuring contributions from H.E.R., Thundercat and Mach-Hommy.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 18), Kaytranada stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of the EP’s creamy title track with H.E.R., another big-league artist who, with her growing collection of Grammys and an Oscar, is more than capable of delivering surprises left and right.

Kaytranada (real name Louis Celestin) dropped Intimidated last November, following the release of “Caution,” which premiered last February on TikTok as part of the platform’s Black History Month celebration.

Watch the late-night performance below.