Kaytranada & Aminé Reveal ‘KAYTRAMINÉ’ Track List Feat. Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Amaarae & More

Kaytranada and Aminé are ready to get the summer started with their joint album KAYTRAMINÉ, which the new duo announced Tuesday (May 9) would be released next Friday, May 19.

The Canadian DJ/producer and Ethiopian-American rapper teased KAYTRAMINÉ and dropped the Pharrell-assisted “4EVA” single last month. But now they’re revealing more details, including the album artwork and track list. The 11-track project will feature more collaborations with Freddie Gibbs (“LETSTALKABOUTIT”), Big Sean (“MASTER P”), Amaarae (“SOSSAUP”) and Snoop Dogg (“EYE”).

Earlier this month, the two previewed new music at a Met Gala afterparty, and during Kaytranada’s weekend one Coachella performance in April, he brought out Aminé to perform “4EVA.”

Kaytranada and Aminé have worked on numerous songs together throughout the years, including “La Danse,” “YeYe,” “Not At All” (Aminé’s remix of Kaytranada’s “At All” from his 2015 EP At All / Hilarity Duff) and “Egyptian Luvr” from Rejjie Snow‘s 2018 album Dear Annie (that features Aminé and Dana Williams and was produced by Kaytranada).

Kaytranada teamed up with rapper IDK on the album Simple. last year. He also worked on songs with Joyce Wrice (“Iced Tea”) and Anderson .Paak (“Twin Flame”), as well as remixes of The Weeknd‘s “Out of Time,” Rochelle Jordan‘s “All Along” and, in 2023, Sam Gellaitry‘s “Assumptions.” Aminé hasn’t released a new project since 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, which came one year after his sophomore album LIMBO. Kaytranada and Aminé were both nominated in the best dance recording category at the 2021 Grammy Awards — for “10%” with Kali Uchis and “My High” by Disclosure featuring Slowthai, respectively (the former ended up taking home the trophy).

See their latest KAYTRAMINÉ announcement below.