Kaytranada & Aminé Announce ‘KAYTRAMINÉ’ Collaboration

The two have worked on numerous songs together, including "YeYe," "La Danse," "Not at All" and Rejjie Snow's "Egyptian Luvr."

Kaytranada and Amine
Kaytranada and Amine Von Ford

Kaytranada and Aminé will be joining forces on KAYTRAMINÉ, a new collaboration “coming soon,” the two artists announced Tuesday.

Although the Canadian DJ/producer and Ethiopian-American rapper did not disclose what form the collaboration will take, they teased KAYTRAMINÉ in a video of Kaytranada using an orange MIDI controller to remix a woman’s voice saying both of their names until she’s saying the collaboration’s title, all over a groovy beat, which Aminé bops his head to in the background.

Throughout the years, the two have worked together on numerous songs, including “La Danse,” “YeYe,” “Not At All” (Aminé’s remix of Kaytranada’s “At All” from his 2015 EP At All / Hilarity Duff) and “Egyptian Luvr” from Rejjie Snow‘s 2018 album Dear Annie (that features Aminé and Dana Williams and was produced by Kaytranada).

Kaytranada teamed up with rapper IDK on the album Simple. last year. He also worked on songs with Joyce Wrice (“Iced Tea”) and Anderson .Paak (“Twin Flame”), as well as remixes of The Weeknd‘s “Out of Time,” Rochelle Jordan‘s “All Along” and, in 2023, Sam Gellaitry‘s “Assumptions.” Aminé hasn’t released a new project since 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, which came one year after his sophomore album LIMBO. Kaytranada and Aminé were both nominated in the best dance recording category at the 2021 Grammy Awards — for “10%” with Kali Uchis and “My High” by Diclosure featuring Slowthai, respectively, and the former ended up taking home the trophy.

See their joint KAYTRAMINÉ announcement below.

