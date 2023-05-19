Kaytranada & Aminé Release ‘KAYTRAMINÉ’ Album: Stream It Now

Summer might technically begin on June 21, but Kaytranada and Aminé made it arrive earlier with the release of their joint album KAYTRAMINÉ Friday (May 19).

The Canadian DJ/producer and Ethiopian-American rapper gave fans a first taste of KAYTRAMINÉ last month with the Pharrell-assisted “4EVA” single. The 11-track project also features collaborations with Freddie Gibbs (“LETSTALKABOUTIT”), Big Sean (“MASTER P”), Amaarae (“SOSSAUP”) and Snoop Dogg (“EYE”).

The new KAYTRAMINÉ duo made its festival debut during Kaytranada’s weekend one Coachella set in April, but the two have been working together for nearly a decade on songs such as “La Danse,” “YeYe,” “Not At All” (Aminé’s remix of Kaytranada’s “At All” from his 2015 EP At All / Hilarity Duff) and “Egyptian Luvr” from Rejjie Snow‘s 2018 album Dear Annie (that features Aminé and Dana Williams and was produced by Kaytranada).

“I was broke as f–k working on music everyday in 2014 looking for a north star. i was kinda thinking about giving up cuz sh– wasnt really workin out for me then kay hit me back & sent me beats for free.. that put a extra battery in my back & really made me feel confident again,” Aminé tweeted earlier this week. “Who tf know where i’d be right now without that little push from kay that early in my career. the love you show people sometimes can really affect them in ways you couldn’t imagine. kaytraminé ain’t no industry play, this been 9 years in the making.”

He also shared a DM exchange between the two dating back to July 27, 2014, showing Aminé thanking Kaytranada for following him back on Twitter and expressing his interest in working together sometime.

Listen to their KAYTRAMINÉ album below.