Katy Perry Is ‘Excited’ to Stay at Windsor Castle for King Charles’ Coronation Performance: ‘This Is Wild’

Katy Perry is one of the few American musicians who is slated to perform at King Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey. Leading up to the event, she revealed that being invited to sing at the ceremony is an “honor,” she told Extra in a Monday (April 24) interview.

Speaking with the outlet, the American Idol judge added, “I’m an ambassador to one of his foundations for the British Asian trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking, which is a huge issue of our time that people don’t talk enough about, and it just aligned with all my values. … He asked me to sing and it all aligned.”

The “Firework” singer also recalled getting the invitation to perform in the mail, stating that it “was very regal. It was like a cursive I have never seen [before] … I loved it.”

Perry revealed that the royal family is also kind enough to let her stay at the Windsor Castle, which is currently inhabited by Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. “I’m really excited,” the pop star shared, later hinting that fans may want to keep an eye on her social media content in the coming weeks. “I might be posting a lot because I’m gonna be in a castle, for real. This is wild.”

In addition to Perry, her fellow Idol judge Lionel Richie — who was named the first global ambassador of the Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by King Charles III — will also sing at the coronation. Other performers include Take That (Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen), Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel (performing as a duo), and Freya Ridings, who will sing accompanied by classical-soul composer Alexis Ffrench.

Perry also talked to Extra about having multiple of her videos hit a billion views on YouTube. “I always dreamt really big and I never put limits on my dreams, but it’s wild when you don’t put bowling bumpers on your dreams how big they can actually go,” she said. “I really believe in making it happen and putting that hard work behind it and really swinging until you get that lucky moment.”

Watch Katy Perry’s interview in the video above.