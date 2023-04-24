Katy Perry’s ‘Wide Awake’ Video Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Katy Perry‘s video catalogue has reached a major milestone once again. The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer’s video for “Wide Awake” has surpassed the one billion views mark on YouTube.

The visual takes place just after Perry films the confection-filled video for “California Gurls” — she heads back to her dressing room, takes off her bubblegum-pink wig with its matching headband and stares into the mirror of her vanity before falling into a dark, maze-filled wonderland. A much younger version of herself ultimately rescues her and guides her to a lush garden where a Prince Charming is waiting. But instead of running off with him, Perry chooses to bring light to the rest of the kingdom. The video concludes with the star preparing to sing “Teenage Dream” in front of a crowd during a concert.

“Wide Awake” was released as the final single from Perry’s Teenage Dream album cycle, appearing on the set’s 2012 deluxe reissue, Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection. The track peaked at No. 2 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, where it would chart for a total of 26 weeks.

“Wide Awake” also marks Perry’s sixth video to surpass one billion views on Youtube. “Roar” currently sits at 3.7 billion, while “Dark Horse” trails behind at 3.4 billion. “Firework,” “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” all have over one billion views each. (“The One That Got Away” is close behind at 968 million views.)

Revisit Katy Perry’s “Wide Awake” in the music video above.