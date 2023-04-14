Katy Perry Says She’s ‘Due’ for a Tour

While Katy Perry spent a good portion of 2022 dazzling The Theatre at Resorts World for her Las Vegas residency, it’s been six years since her last world tour in support of her fifth studio album, Witness.

In a new interview with Out, Perry said that it’s about time she hits the road again. “I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love,” she told the publication. “I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m… due. How about that? I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas.”

As for her extravagant Vegas residency, titled Play, the 38-year-old superstar looks back on the experience fondly and with empowerment. “I’m just so proud of the show that we created and we put on. It is such a spectacular show that we love so much,” she shared. “It’s almost like the greatest hits show! I call it all thriller, no filler. I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it’s just not technically possible to cart around OTT toilets and bathtubs. Closing a chapter on Play allows me to start a new chapter. I’m so excited for the potential of my story to continue.”

The power-packed set list kicked off with “ET,” “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Dark Horse” and “It’s Not the End of the World,” and included hits like “California Gurls,” “Hot N’ Cold/Last Friday Night,” “Waking up in Vegas,” “Bon Appetit,” “Daisies,” “I Kissed a Girl,” “Lost/Part of Me/Wide Awake,” “Swish Swish,” “When I’m Gone/Walking on Air!,” “Never Really Over,” “Teenage Dream,” “Smile” and Roar.”