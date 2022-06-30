Katy Perry Voices Support for Halsey Condemning Roe v. Wade Reversal At Concerts: ‘Go Off Queen’

After spending the past few days standing firm on her decision to speak out during concert performances against the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe V. Wade, Halsey has been met with backlash from anti-choice conservatives. But the “I Am Not a Woman, I’m a God” singer has also received an outpouring of support from many online — including fellow pop star Katy Perry.

The original discourse originated on Twitter, when Halsey first reacted to a tweet noting several audience members had walked out of their concert after the 27-year-old artist began voicing their impassioned opposition to the June 24 reversal of the landmark case that had previously guaranteed women’s federal rights to abortion for nearly 50 years. “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out,” Halsey, who’s also been leading “My body, my choice” chants at her concerts, tweeted Monday (June 27).

The “Without Me” musician dug in with another tweet on Wednesday (June 27). “The ‘people pay to see you sing not hear your views’ argument is so dumb,” she began. “No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose. Sorry you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn’t always serve your escapism.”

These words inspired Perry to retweet the message on her own Twitter, writing to Halsey, “Go off Queen.”

It marks the first time the “Firework” vocalist has tweeted directly about the overturning of Roe, though she did retweet a post from the day it was overturned reading, “There ain’t even BABY FORMULA ON THE SHELVES.” She also retweeted a photo capturing a moment when a few planets in our solar system were visible in the sky and wrote a day after the court’s ruling, “Dang all the planets comin out to see this s–t show.”

Perry has, however, spoken up in the past about her pro-choice views, even signing an endorsement of Planned Parenthood’s 2020 action fund voting campaign. One of the other 200 artists to sign their name was Halsey, who would go on to also sign a Planned Parenthood 2022 letter condemning the Supreme Court’s decision back in May, when the draft decision was leaked.

“Honored to have my audience,” Halsey also tweeted Wednesday. “Proud they cultivate a space where emotion and action meet. Love doing what I do. And expect me to always tell the truth when I get up there. Show must go on.”

