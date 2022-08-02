Katy Perry Has the Best Reaction to Orlando Bloom’s Shirtless Photos: ‘I Have a Heat Rash’

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom arrive at Variety's Power of Women event presented by Lifetime on Sept. 30, 2021 in Los Angeles.

It’s getting dangerously hot in the Perry-Bloom household. Commenting on Orlando Bloom’s recent Instagram photos and videos –which he’s very much shirtless in four of — Katy Perry hilariously shared her appreciation for her fiancé’s muscles.

In his post, the 45-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star is shown meeting animals, exploring nature, cleaning litter from beaches, and hitting the gym in Australia, where he’s currently filming A24’s upcoming pothead-meets-adventure film Wizards! starring Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott and Franz Rogowski. In the first photo, he cozies up to his friend and fellow movie star, Frozen‘s Josh Gad.

“Friend’s become family,” he wrote in his caption. “Werk-outs & beach cleaning. WILD wildlife. @australia you gotta lot to offer.”

It was the shirtless photos and videos from Bloom’s time on the beach and working out specifically, though, that seemed to catch the attention of Perry. “Babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash,” she joked in the post’s comments section.

The “Firework” singer and Bloom first began dating on and off in 2016 before eventually getting engaged in 2019. In March 2020, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby — a daughter named Daisy whom they welcomed the following August.

Though they haven’t yet tied the knot, Perry confirmed in February that their destination wedding was simply being delayed by new variants of COVID-19. Then, in May, she gushed about the Lord of the Rings star on the Dear Chelsea podcast.

“I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11,” the American Idol judge said of the son he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. “So that definitely, primally influenced me [to want kids]. Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed. He is a kind man.”