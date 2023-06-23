×
Katy Perry Shares Update on Sobriety Pact With Orlando Bloom

"It's really hard to do anything ... unless your partner's doing it," the "Teenage Dream" singer said.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

Katy Perry shared in March that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were taking a three-month break from drinking alcohol, but with that period now over, is she still abstaining? The pop star gave an update on Wednesday (June 21) and revealed that she’s going strong — most of the time.

The “Teenage Dream” singer told People that she is “not really drinking” on weeknights, “but on the weekend I’ll indulge a little bit.” The pact was initially a way to support Bloom, noted the singer, who shares a daughter named Daisy with the actor.

“We did this because he’s shooting a movie in London right now that’s taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive,” Perry said. “It’s really hard to do anything — whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset — unless your partner’s doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier.”

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset,” the 38-year-old shared. “We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit … I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance.”

At the end of March, Perry revealed the pact during a cocktail event attended by fellow American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. “I’ve been sober for five weeks today … I’ve been doing a pact with my partner and I want to quit,” she shared at the time. “I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Drinking less alcohol might be slightly easier for Perry, as she has her own line of non-alcoholic aperitifs called De Soi. The pop star also told People that she doesn’t “really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever,” but “I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run.”

