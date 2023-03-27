×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom’s Meeting With Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy: ‘So Proud’ 

"You are a hero in real life too," she added of her movie star fiancé.

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom attend Variety's Power of Women Presented by Lifetime at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 30, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/GI for Variety

Katy Perry took to social media on Monday (March 27) to highlight Orlando Bloom’s partnership with UNICEF to help bring humanitarian aid to the children of Ukraine.

Related

Niall Horan and Joe Biden

Niall Horan Hangs Out With President Joe Biden at the White House for St. Patrick’s Day

“So proud of the work you are doing with @unicef, my love,” she wrote alongside her fiancé’s video of his in-person meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “You are a hero in real life too.”

In his own caption, which Perry also reposted, the Carnival Row actor explained the work he’s helping with in the embattled country. “Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Almost 2.7 million Ukrainian schoolchildren are forced to study online or in a mixed format. About 1.5 million Ukrainian boys and girls are at risk of developing depression, anxiety and other psychological problems.

“During the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children,” he continued. “@unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile, Perry is currently busy with the latest season of ABC’s American Idol, where she’s once again on the judging panel with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. And though the trio’s sixth go-round together has already found potential stars in the likes of Platinum ticket winner Cam Amen, Kya Monée and Mariah Faith, Perry’s critiques for hopeful Sara Beth Liebe have sparked a backlash accusing her of “mom shaming.”

Read Perry’s tribute to Bloom below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad