Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom’s Meeting With Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy: ‘So Proud’ 

Katy Perry took to social media on Monday (March 27) to highlight Orlando Bloom’s partnership with UNICEF to help bring humanitarian aid to the children of Ukraine.

“So proud of the work you are doing with @unicef, my love,” she wrote alongside her fiancé’s video of his in-person meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “You are a hero in real life too.”

In his own caption, which Perry also reposted, the Carnival Row actor explained the work he’s helping with in the embattled country. “Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Thousands of schools in Ukraine have been damaged or completely destroyed. Almost 2.7 million Ukrainian schoolchildren are forced to study online or in a mixed format. About 1.5 million Ukrainian boys and girls are at risk of developing depression, anxiety and other psychological problems.

“During the meeting, we discussed humanitarian aid projects, issues of reconstruction focused specifically on the interests of children,” he continued. “@unicef and our teams will work in several directions, bring victory closer and return a happy childhood to Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile, Perry is currently busy with the latest season of ABC’s American Idol, where she’s once again on the judging panel with Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. And though the trio’s sixth go-round together has already found potential stars in the likes of Platinum ticket winner Cam Amen, Kya Monée and Mariah Faith, Perry’s critiques for hopeful Sara Beth Liebe have sparked a backlash accusing her of “mom shaming.”

Read Perry’s tribute to Bloom below.