Katy Perry Revisits Orlando Bloom’s NSFW Photos: ‘You Can’t Put Reins on That Man!’

Katy Perry is spilling the steamy tea! The pop star beamed into The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday (Feb. 9) and dished about those infamous nude photos of Orlando Bloom while promoting her Las Vegas residency.

The conversation kicked off when host Kyle Sandilands asked Perry for a status update on her long-delayed nuptials to the Pirates of the Caribbean heartthrob. “Have you and Orlando got married secretly or are you just dragging this out, or are you not sure or … What’s goin’ on there?” the Australian radio DJ asked. The singer to responded, “Well, no. It’s a destination location that, like, we’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple months, it’s like, ‘New variant! New variant! New variant!'”

Related Taylor Swift to Be Included on Record Store Day Charity Album Celebrating Female Artists

Explore Explore Katy Perry See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Eventually, Sandilands turned the conversation to something a little spicier: Bloom’s penchant for paddleboarding naked, which he was snapped doing back in 2016 while on vacation with Perry in Italy.

“Now, have you got your husband-to-be to wear pants on holidays now after, you know, the photos? We talked about those,” he pressed. “Is he more proper now that he’s a dad? Is he sort of doing dad things? Or is he still gorgeous Orlando that we’ve always known and loved?”

Perry took the personal question in stride, insisting, “No, exactly. He’s not changed one bit. You can’t put reins on that man! He’s a wild stallion and that’s how I like it.”

During the chat, the “When I’m Gone” singer also reacted to the rumors swirling around Adele that the superstar could be engaged following her near-sweep of the 2022 Brit Awards. And while fans have set the Twitterverse ablaze with rampant speculation, Perry isn’t so sure. “Are you sure that’s just not, like, the finger that fits the ring?” she asked. “You know, I don’t know, girls just wanna wear diamonds sometimes.”

While she’s currently on a brief hiatus, Perry will return to the Las Vegas stage on March 2, and just added 16 more shows to her residency, extending its run on select dates through the middle of August.

Watch Perry’s dish about Bloom below.